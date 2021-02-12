When you learn something new, they appear everywhere!

The Father-Meinhof event is a strange name for most of us. However, this is only the official name of an event that causes the “causes” that everyone experienced, but he did not dare to admit it because he thought it was imaginary. A simple example of understanding this phenomenon is that when you learn a new word – especially from a foreign country – you suddenly find them everywhere. The event you experience is also known by the Vietnamese name “frequency illusion”, which is absolutely true.

Illusion frequency phenomenon

The Father-Minehoff phenomenon, commonly referred to as the “frequency hallucination”, is a term coined by linguist Arnold Zwicky to describe the feeling that something often happens once you know about it.

The event is also used in areas such as business and marketing that target customer psychology.

It happens when you learn something new

Let’s say you learn a new word. It can be any word. But once it enters your brain, you gradually realize that you are starting to see it everywhere. It could be a magazine, a webpage or even a book you read, but you will start to notice it more and more. Why did people suddenly use this word? Why has it not appeared before and you have not noticed? Is this a trendy, old-fashioned slang word? Of course not. If you know something new you have learned, it is very popular, you Experience the Batter-Meinhof event or frequency illusion.

The selected focus is part of the event

One of these changes in your psychology and brain When the new is the chosen focus, we have the ability to manipulate and manipulate our senses, our focus on what is really important. After learning something new, your brain will immediately focus on it and attract more attention. You will find that what you have learned now is not a “sudden appearance”, but already there, your brain is too busy to recognize it.

The human brain loves “models”.

Because of people’s chosen focus and awareness, we begin to see learning everywhere. Our brain especially likes to invent and create “shapes”, that is, when we listen to music, our brain tries to reproduce the “shape” of the rhythms and predicts what the next melody will be – this is also a reason why you get bored quickly because your brain already knows how to sing songs over and over again.

In fact, our brains can even create models that did not exist before thanks to the new information they receive. This is one of the explanations for the easily “triggered” psychological phenomenon.

The Potter-Meinhof event is not a bad thing

Frequency hallucinations are an interesting phenomenon, but they do not affect our lives or cause psychological problems. In fact, many people think that you can find a newly invented song, a newly learned word or a game that you start to play, all of which are interesting coincidences.