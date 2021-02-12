NASA’s Hubble Telescope focuses on the small black hole

Here are some awesome new news for all space enthusiasts! NASA has detected concentrations of tiny black holes in the center of its Hubble telescope NGC639 Global Cluster. Astronomers believed that the globular cluster hosted a medium-mass black hole.

“We found very strong evidence for an invisible mass in the dense center of a spherical cluster, but this extra mass is not” point-like “(which is to be expected for a single supermassive black hole) but it is enhanced by mass fraction,” he said Eduardo Vitral of the Paris Institute for Astrophysics (IAP) in Paris, France. He added: “Our study first provides mass and often appears as clusters of black holes at the center of a collapsing spherical mass.”

NASA describes global clusters as very dense star systems that hold cluster stars together. These systems are generally very old, and the spherical mass that this study focuses on in NGC 6397 is as old as the universe. At 7,800 light-years away, the cluster is one of the closest spheres on Earth.

Report United States IAPL’s nuclei and Gary Mammon used the velocity of the stars in the cluster to reveal the elusive hidden mass and to determine its total mass distribution, i.e. mass in visible stars, mass stars and black holes. The researchers concluded that the invisible component could only form massive star remnants (white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes) that give their mass, size, and location.

These “star bodies” slowly sank into gravitational exchange with nearby, less massive stars following gravitational pull. The star pinball game is called Dynamic Friction. Under this phenomenon, the velocity transfer occurs due to the separation of the heavier stars at the center of the cluster, and the lower mass stars move to the area around the cluster.