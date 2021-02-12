Home Technology Leaked RealMe Nerso 30 Pro Specifications

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
Jakarta – The next generation of the Realme Narco 30 Pro series was launched in Indonesia in early November 2020, i.e. the Realme Narso 30 Pro.

Although this has not been announced, information about one of these cell phones has surfaced on the TENAA website. The potential series is the Realm Narco 30 Pro.

Quoted from GSM Arena, On Friday, February 12, 2021, the cell phone with model number RMX3161 will come with a 6.5 inch screen, Android Dual SIM 11, and 5G connectivity.

Screen Realme The Norso 30 Pro carries a 4,880 mAh battery and is similar to the Narso 20 Pro, which supports a 65 watt Super Dart charge.

Realme goes with the Nerso 30 Pro Quad camera 48 megapixel, 8 megapixel main camera on the back Ultravide, 2 megapixel macro camera, and dept camera 2 megapixels. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

This phone uses a 90 Hz IPS LCD screen with a screen area of ​​6.5 inches with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The fingerprint sensor is located on the power button.

Description GSM Arena, The RealMe Nerso 30 Pro comes with 6GB RAM / 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM option. Skills It uses Android 11 with Realme UI interface.

It is not yet known whether this phone will use MediaTek or the Snapdragon processor.[]

