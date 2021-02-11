The Lost of S: Point Pascal and Bella Ramsay star in the series

The series “The Last of S”, which is currently in development for the American channel HBO, has identified two of its main actors.

Point Pedro Pascal (Mandalorian, Narcos) Joel as Bella Ramsay (Game of Thrones) Ellie is playing. Neil Truckman, the screenwriter and art director of the television adaptation of the hit video game, confirmed the news about Pedro Pascal on his Twitter account. “Eid is the second half here. I am happy that Point Pedro is counted among the members of the series, ”he wrote.

Aaaaand is the other half. We want to have Point Pedro on our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi – Dr. Ugman (e Neil_ Truckman) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal has established himself as a major player on the big and small screen in recent years, with notable appearances Game of Thrones, Narcos, Mandalorian Or film Wonder Woman 1984 In it he played the villain Maxwell Lord.

Bella Ramsay, best known for her role as Lionna Mormont in the Game of Thrones series, has joined the cast. He will give his features to the character of Ellie, a 14-year-old orphan who has seen nothing but a ruined planet. The teenager finds it difficult to manage her emotions, sometimes letting herself be lifted by the roaring anger within her, other times she tries to satisfy her need for compromise, feeling that she has a place in the world, but awareness that it may be the key to saving humanity.

Creator led Chernobyl, Craig Machine, Last for us Follows the adventures of 50-year-old Joel and 14-year-old Ellie as they try to survive in a world plagued by a mysterious epidemic. Both can be seen crossing the United States with all the dangers it represents, from victims and groups of thugs in disaster areas.

