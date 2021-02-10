Official: Human error and violation crashed with Kobe Bryant

More than a year after the tragic incident involving 9 people, including star Kobe Bryant, investigations have officially ruled out the causes.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020, in violation of air traffic rules in California and a mistake made by pilot Ara Sobyan.

Robert Samworth, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said during the final hearing of the investigation that Sobyan was almost invisible after entering a cloud and fog zone violating safety rules.

As the expert said he “does not know where he is, where he is”.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and eight passengers were killed when pilot Sophie left with them. He had to take the team to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy, which is owned by Kobe.

But the accident happened in the area of ​​Kalabas, a few kilometers away from the end of the journey.





Photo: Getty Images / Gulliver Photos

Evidence of pilot error study – as announced by investigators – the angle at which the helicopter crashed into the mountain. This shows that the pilot has no clear idea of ​​where he is and how far he has strayed from the path. He made a false maneuver, and it was dangerous.

Cases have already been registered by the families of the victims against the company where Sophie worked.

During the trial, the pilot’s brother, Berg Sobyan, appeared and insisted that they had not received any compensation because it was not the helicopter driver’s fault. The company “Island Express Helicopters” declared the accident “God’s act”. Refuses to respect any financial claims.

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has filed lawsuits against the company and the local sheriff’s office. He alleged that the authorities there allowed him to distribute footage and photos from the scene of the accident, which were shocking to the relatives of the victims.





Photo: AP / BTA