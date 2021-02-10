American politician Elon Musk is invited to visit Wyoming

Now that Tesla has invested in Bitcoin, Elon Musk is welcome to move to Wyoming. I mean, if it was up to U.S. Senator Cynthia Loomis. Lumis is an ardent supporter of bitcoin and cryptocurrency, and wants to turn Wyoming into a crypto-friendly state.

Hey elonmusk, I hear that Wyoming is one of the most business friendly states in the country and has the best laws for digital assets in the United States. Ever wondered about relocation? https://t.co/ro2nLRIXq9 – Senator Cynthia Loomis (en Senlumis) February 8, 2021

The best laws for digital currency

Yesterday, Cynthia Lumis personally addressed the CEO of Tesla: “Hey Elon Musk, I hear that Wyoming is one of the most crypto friendly states in this country and this state has the best laws for digital currency in the United States. Ever wanted to move? ‘

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Cynthia Lammings spokeswoman Abigail Cave said Wyoming has developed favorable cryptocurrency rules. These regulations should promote innovation and participation in the world of digital currencies.

Cave: “Tesla cares about innovation, and it’s great to see this American success story recognizing the value of digital currencies. If Elon Musk or his companies ever needed a new home they could not find a better place than Wyoming. ”

Republican Cynthia Loomis was elected senator earlier this year and has been a member of the Senate Banking Committee since last week. An important task, this governing body has control over the banks and monetary policy in the United States. So his election in the Senate is good news for those who want to control bitcoin and cryptocurrency less in the United States.

The most crypto friendly place in the United States

Back to Wyoming, the friendly terms in this state are that many blockchain companies want to establish themselves there. Presented in Wyoming in September A bank license for cryptocurrency cryptocurrency, They are now allowed to provide banking services to their customers.

In October Followed the crypto company Avanti with a bank license. Avanti wants to keep Avid, a token version of the US dollar, in custody.