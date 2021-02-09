Home Economy Gaming company Hasbro has exceeded expectations for an increase in online sales

Gaming company Hasbro has exceeded expectations for an increase in online sales

Feb 09, 2021 0 Comments
Le géant des jeux Hasbro dépasse les attentes grâce au bond des ventes en ligne

The group, which sells Transformers figures or Play-Do plasticine, saw sales rise 4% to $ 1.72 billion in the fourth quarter.

Its profit rose 10% to $ 105.2 million. Adjusted for a stock that is the main sign of Wall Street, excluding exceptional items, it reached 27 1.27, which is higher than the 14 1.14 that analysts expect.

“We have been able to utilize the capabilities of our global distribution chain and build the location of our service providers to continue to manufacture and distribute our products.”, Soligne Brian Goldner, PDG D Hasbro.

43% increase in online sales

The group was able to offset the closure of several stores through its online sales, which rose 43% year-over-year and crossed $ 1 billion for the first time.

During the period from October to December, during the holidays, Hasbro was able to trust the strengths and sales of popular brands such as Magic Cards, Monopoly and Nerf Kids Guns. Star Wars Saga, The Montalorian and Baby.

Hasbro was also able to believe in an increase in revenue from its cartoon production company Eon (+ 10%). Peppa Big and P.J. The subsidiary, which produces cartoons such as Mask, was hit by the epidemic earlier this year when several cinemas and movie collections were closed.

Throughout the year, Eon’s revenue fell 21%, weighing on the company’s overall revenue (-8% to $ 5.47 billion).

2020 profit for its share was down 36% to $ 222.5 million. However, adjusted for a stock, with the exception of exceptional items, it exceeded expectations (expected 61 3.61 vs 74 3.74).

READ  Aston Boss Stroll Force India dragged to court action

You May Also Like

Amazon employees are voting on possible unionization

Amazon employees are voting on possible unionization

Apple is breaking all negotiations with Hyundai and Kia regarding the Apple car

Apple is breaking all negotiations with Hyundai and Kia regarding the Apple car

French companies continue to invest, NATO chooses Toulouse, NASA relies on Airbus to return to the moon ... 7 good news to start the week

French companies continue to invest, NATO chooses Toulouse, NASA relies on Airbus to return to the moon … 7 good news to start the week

A $ 2.6 M Bill F.-A.-Gauthier | Adds Tragedy's Message | The sun

A $ 2.6 M Bill F.-A.-Gauthier | Adds Tragedy’s Message | The sun

Amazon wants to set up a distribution company in the mold near Cain

Amazon wants to set up a distribution company in the mold near Cain

Nevada wants to allow high-tech companies to form "local governments" - RT en français

Nevada wants to allow high-tech companies to form “local governments” – RT en français

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *