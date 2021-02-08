Perfect movies for Super Bowl Marathon Day

Best Movies For Super Bowl Marathon Instagram Day

Before and after enjoying Super Bowl L.V. We recommend you the marathon of American football related movies, which you will definitely like today, which is very important for the game and all fans.

If American football was your thing, you may have seen this choice before, however, you can impress others with the excitement for Super Bowl LV today Marathon Movies.

This is why we recommend some of the topics surrounding this game, and besides showing why many people are interested in this game, they also have an excellent quality that has attracted attention at the Oscars.

This is the status of the film that won the Oscar for Best Actress Sandra Bullock, no doubt we will start this list Images Recommend to watch this weekend before Super Bowl LV.

So, if you’ve finished watching this big date, or you still want to watch it and continue with the excitement, don’t hesitate to check out a movie we recommend.

List of films about American football:

a

Blind page (impossible dream)

Directed by John Lee Hankok, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron and Tim McGrath.

It was nominated for Best Picture, with the exception of the Sandra Bullock Oscar.

You can find it here: HBO and Movistar Plus

2

Remember the Titans

Available on a classic Disney Plus with Denzel Washington.

3

Jerry Maguire

Another 1996 classic directed by Cameron Grove and starring Tom Cruise, Cuban Gooding Jr. and Renee Zellweaker, this story is sure to inspire you.

Cuba Gooding won the Junior Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Available for: HBO, Movistar Plus and Claro Video

4

Rudy

We recommend this classic, directed by David Unsbach and starring Sean Austin, John Pauro and Nate Beatty since 1993.

Available: Claro Video

5

We are Marshall

You can watch this 2006 movie starring Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox and Anthony Mackie on Apple TV.

6

Any Sunday

In early 1999, Oliver Stone presented us with this inescapable classic with Al Pacino, Dennis Coyote and Cameron Diaz.

Available for: Apple TV