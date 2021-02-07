Home Technology The Samsung Galaxy M12 has been officially launched, here are the specifications

Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
February 7, 2021 – 12:02 WIB

Samsung Galaxy M12 Photo: GSM Arena

jpnn.com, Jakarta – Samsung officially launched Galaxy M12 In Vietnam.

As previously predicted, the Galaxy M12 relies on a single battery with a large capacity of 6,000 mAh and is supported by technology Charges fast Via 15W USB Type C.

Quoted from GSM Arena, On Sunday (7/2), the Samsung Galaxy M12 IPS panel screen with a resolution of 6.5 inches has a 720 plus resolution.

The screen has a home punch hole design for an 8MP front camera.

Meanwhile, there are four cameras on the back, each with a 48MP main sensor, Ultravide 5 MP, Depth 2MP and Macro 2 MP

On the official website of Samsung Vietnam, there is no mention of what kind of processor was used.

However, there are rumors that the processor supports this phone Exynos 850.

To support processor performance, there is 3GB, 4GB and 6GB of RAM with choice.

