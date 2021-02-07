“Comment” – I tried to use the “annotation” to quickly create a website from the page created with GIGAZINE







An Internet service that allows you to quickly create a wide range of content, such as calendars and project management pages.CommentService that allows you to change the created page directlyEmotion“Yes. Anoshan said it was aimed at” a blog service that is less of a barrier to exchange “and” a service that is easier to edit than publishing a document anyway, “so I really tried it.

Anotion is a service that converts pages created with “Notion” into websites. For more information on the concept, see the following article for details on how to use it.

Basically the to-do list and task management board can be created and online sharing and editing I have tried to use the “comment” –GIGAZINE by many people.





Annotation not only assigns a unique domain to the Notation page URL, but also allows you to add Google Analytics scripts, remove captions, and customize the look. Anoshan has a 30 day free trial, so I decided to try this for free.Official siteClick “Try a 30 day free trial”.



It is necessary to register user information and payment information for the free trial. User information can be recorded in a Google Account, but at this point, enter your email address and password and select “Register with email address”.



Confirmation email will be sent, so click on the URL in the text.



If the message “Your email address is confirmed” is displayed as shown below, your account registration is complete.



Select “Sign In” from the top page …



Enter the email address and password you previously registered and click “Sign In with Email Address”.



Annunciation is a 980 yen service excluding the monthly tax, but if you cancel within 30 days, you will not be charged. As payment registration itself is mandatory, select “Accept various terms and conditions and go to payment screen”.



Payment service “DashEnter the email address, credit card information, cardholder name and nationality and click “Start Testing”.



This completes all the records. To create a site by annotation, select “Site Registration”.



First, it is necessary to determine the “site ID” used as the site’s URL. Enter this ID, specify that you can not change it later, and click “Verify ID is available”.



Make sure “Application OK” is displayed.



Next, attach the annotation and comment. Show your comment page where you want to be “top of the comment”, click “Share” at the top right of the screen, turn on the “Share on the web” alternate button and click “Copy link”.



Enter the blank “URL of the comment page to be displayed on the top page” and click “Register”.



Then, “Site Created” will be displayed. You can add captions and site icons, like SNS share buttons, but this time I will click “OK” and see the finished site.



This is the comment page you uploaded …



The completed annotation webpage looks like this.



One of the benefits of Anoshan is its management. Edit the page on the comment page, and the update will be automatically reflected on the web page on the comment page.



If you want to add a new page, consider creating a new page …



A new page will be added to the annotation page. No need to put the link.



You can also add non-notional annotation-specific functions from “Edit Data” and “Design Edit” on the dashboard.



In “Data Editing”, add the Google Analytics ID, specify the site name change destination URL in the title, and add your own domain, footer system, permalink system, etc. as follows.



HTML can be added directly.



In “Edit Design”, change the site name, site logo, site icon, and add a link to the right of the title,Fred Crump PathDisplay and …



You can add a SNS share button, use a darker theme, edit directly, or add CSS by specifying a URL.



The usage charge for annotation is 980 yen (including tax 1078 yen) excluding the monthly tax.

If you want to cancel monthly usage, select “Cancel plan” from the dashboard …



Click “Cancel Project” from the dash page displayed.



Additionally, click “Cancel Plan” to complete the cancellation process.



