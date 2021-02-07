Cold wave in the United States: -20 C in New York, -30 C in Chicago

By Gilles MatriconMeteorologist

Posted on 02/05/21, updated on 02/07/21 at 10:38 am.

After a mild start to winter, it will hit most of the country next week, lasting from February 15 to 20, depending on the state.



This cold wave is connected to the polar vortex, which establishes itself over North America.

East American Sunday Blizzard

Sunday, Most active in North America from North Carolina to Maine via Washington, New York, Pennsylvania and Boston. In New York, 10 cm of snow is expected. This is the second heavy snowfall in a week.

Cold wave then

On Sunday the blizzard will be followed by freezing winds in North America. Temperatures in Boston and Chicago will drop to -20 C.

On Thursdays and Fridays, fresh snow will hit Central America heading towards the Atlantic coast.

Beginning Thursday, this cold event will intensify further. -30 C near Chicago or Minneapolis.

This cold ground will be increased by snow, which will produce a strong radiation, resulting in very low temperatures at the end of the night. Next weekend, -20 C may be near the New York area.

10 days without a shore in New York?

This cold will reach South America as well. Snowfall is expected in Texas, Dallas, starting next Thursday with freezing winds. The temperature will drop to -10 C. Many days without shore are possible in this city. In the north of the country, you can enjoy recorded days without a border in New York from February 7 to 17.