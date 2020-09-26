The moon’s dangerous radiation was revealed by researchers

In the future lunar explorers will be exposed to two to three times more radiation than usual.

Researchers say that in the future, lunar explorers will emit two to three times as much radiation. They are more exposed to ultrahazardous radiation levels than astronauts traveling on the International Space Station, which is a health hazard that requires a thick-walled shelter for protection.

China’s lander provides the first detailed measurements of intense radiation from the lunar surface on the far side of the moon. This is important information for others who, like NASA, plan to send astronauts to the moon.

Luna’s shocking expression

Report by a Sino-German group Radiation data Collected by Song 4 lander in American magazine Scientific advances.

A new dosimeter, powered by Wimmer-Swingrooper, noted that astronauts are exposed to about 200 to 1,000 times the amount of radiation they contain on Earth.

ABC News Thomas Berger, a physicist at the German Space Agency’s medical institute, said: “This is an enormous achievement. “

Wimmer-Swingrooper added in an email, “However, the difference is that we are not on such a plane as long as the astronauts are there when they explore the moon.”

Cancer: Primary risk

Furthermore, Wimmer-Swingrooper noted that humans are not susceptible to these high levels of radiation. They have to cover themselves, especially when exposed to the moon. He also said that the moon would not be the only amount of radiation to places near the walls of deep craters.

However, other sites are at the same radiation level. The more you look at the sky, the more Exposure to radiation You will get, he added in his statement.

Kerry Lee, an astronomer at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, said: “Confirming what we think and our understanding of how radiation interacts with the moon is as expected.

NASA’s plan to place astronauts on the moon and Mars

The White House has ordered NASA to send astronauts to the moon by the end of 2024 and to Mars in the early 2030s.

Because NASA’s Artemis project wants to stay longer, German researchers are recommending lunar dirt shelters to stay longer than a few days. They also said the walls should be 80 centimeters thick.

“So in this sense – I think the walls of European palaces are too thick!” Berger wrote in an email.

Image courtesy John D. Gallery/ Shutterstock