In 36 crazy figures by LeBron James

After a tough end to the season in the Orlando bubble and an office that could not rest effectively, it is expected that many will find LeBron James statistically below his standards. In fact, the opposite is true.

I think I am a better player than last year.

This care LeBron James From Thursday night until Friday, who nurtured him after his Lakers win against the Nuggets. He has averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 2nd triple of the season.

From a statistical point of view, the start of this year is less than his performance in 2019-20, otherwise his shooting ability. However, this can be explained by the limited playing time.Three minutes per game was reduced and his average was historic for him.

This season LeBron James has 36 minutes: – More PPG than his hot seasons

– More RPG than his MVP seasons

– More APG than his MVP seasons

– EFG% higher than his first 3 MVP seasons Absolutely crazy. 👑 pic.twitter.com/s3o79pyzJm – Statemuse (atstatmuse) February 5, 2021

Read this too

Giannis responded to LeBron’s comments on the All-Star game

LeBron James’ 36-minute stats for this season: – More points per game than his years in the heat

– More restarts per game than his MVP seasons

– More favors per game than his MVP seasons

– One% more EFG than his first 3 MVP seasons. Absolutely crazy. 👑

With 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.2 assists and an EFG% of 57.1%, King is actually performing better than the years he was considered the mainstay of a Lambda player. However, at the age of 36, LPJ did not look so comfortable on the field and continued to show the qualities he displayed ten years ago, while adding new weapons to his arsenal.

The change in his game, which made him more interested in 3-point shooting, would even allow him to join An ultra-selective all-time club at the end of the season. Instead of considering himself better than last year, LeBron may have humbly stated that he now looks stronger than ever.

Who said a player has to take the fallen slope to 36? A cyborg by nature, LeBron James redefines the concept of athletic old age and continues to advance. He appreciates it as much as good wine.