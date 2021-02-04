Home Sports NFL – Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

NFL – Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

Feb 04, 2021 0 Comments
NFL - Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

Jordan Roderick says Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Koff has been in talks with a number of teams regarding the relevant business. Athletes.

Rams is said to be particularly interested in acquiring the Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently asked to trade with the Lions after 12 seasons. Many clubs will be interested in his services.

However, getting Stafford promises that the lack of a first-round pick in the next NFL draft will be complicated for the Rams.

Coff, who was first selected in the 2016 draft, has struggled in his last two seasons since leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2018.

The 26-year-old has amassed 8,590 yards, 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions (plus 17 fumbles) in the last two seasons.

Head coach Sean McVeigh and general manager Les Snead did not reveal a true confidence vote on Koff after last season, which ended in the first round of playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

In particular, some media outlets reported that Rams wanted to involve Coffy in the fight for the starting position with John Wolford.

READ  Antonina Shevchenko shows brutal damage from Katlyn Chookagian UFC fight

You May Also Like

Brief MLP: Jonathan Lugroy with White Socks | Ozzy Smith advises Nolan Arinado

Brief MLP: Jonathan Lugroy with White Socks | Ozzy Smith advises Nolan Arinado

NFL | Will Jimmy Caropolo be traded by 49 people?

NFL | Will Jimmy Caropolo be traded by 49 people?

L'impressionnante action à la Kawhi de Théo Maledon ! NBA

Theo Maldives’ impressive saffron action!

CFL: Monsignor Hunter, Jermaine Ponder and Donald Hawkins sign with Allouts

CFL: Monsignor Hunter, Jermaine Ponder and Donald Hawkins sign with Allouts

NFL: Important first for African-American women

NFL: Important first for African-American women

Brief MLP: Dante Pichet will not have a stake like last year | Geo Urshela hopes to be ready for the first day of the season

Brief MLP: Dante Pichet will not have a stake like last year | Geo Urshela hopes to be ready for the first day of the season

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *