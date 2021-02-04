NFL – Rams is said to have traded Jared Coff

Saturday, January 30, 2021. 9:29 am

Jordan Roderick says Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Koff has been in talks with a number of teams regarding the relevant business. Athletes.

Rams is said to be particularly interested in acquiring the Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently asked to trade with the Lions after 12 seasons. Many clubs will be interested in his services.

However, getting Stafford promises that the lack of a first-round pick in the next NFL draft will be complicated for the Rams.

Coff, who was first selected in the 2016 draft, has struggled in his last two seasons since leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2018.

The 26-year-old has amassed 8,590 yards, 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions (plus 17 fumbles) in the last two seasons.

Head coach Sean McVeigh and general manager Les Snead did not reveal a true confidence vote on Koff after last season, which ended in the first round of playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

In particular, some media outlets reported that Rams wanted to involve Coffy in the fight for the starting position with John Wolford.