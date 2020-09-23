Tuesday Night Orioles Game Thread: Versus Red Sox, 7:30

Tonight The Oriols Start a three-game series at Fenway Park Toronto Blue Zeus. The team may be asleep in the final six games of the season, but if you like the pitch, there are still a lot of things. Earlier this summer, there was a lot of speculation about whether the Orioles Phantom would block introductions with better opportunities such as the compressed season. In Ryan Mountcase, Dean Kramer, And Keegan Akin.

That question is finally answered in the negative. Even better, including Akin, those introductions are surprisingly interesting.

In his first six games, Akin has a 3.38 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Reveal the debut game on August 15, where Lefty allowed three runs in three innings in long relief Nationalists, And his era is an elegant 2.30. Last week, Akin threw a fantastic five-shot innings against a team Atlanta Braves The team that ranks first in the MLB in team batting average, runs, win per game, and OPS.

The Red Sox They had a turbulent and disappointing year, but they are a better attacking team than their 20-34 record performances, finishing in the top 10 in the MLP in most attacking divisions, so they have to give Akin a strong challenge. They have a remarkable list this season, including August 21stSt The contract that sent the pitchers Heath Hembree And Brandon is a worker To Phyllis In exchange for minor leaker Connor Seabold and today’s starter, the 27-year-old right-hander Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta He made his debut with Phyllis in 2017, and after two seasons 5.33 eras as a starter, he was mostly used in 2019 from Fulbane. For whatever reason, things didn’t work out for him in Philadelphia, and when he joined a pitch-starving Red Sox, he was sent to an alternative site in Pawtucket before being promoted to this start. Brian Holde He beat Pivetta in three ad-bats, Pat Valaika Three runs against him with a home run 2-for-2, and Jose Iglesias and Point Pedro Severino Both are 0-to-2.

Orioles sequence

C.F. Cedric Mullins

R.F. Austin Hayes

In 1B Ryan Mountcase

D.H. Renato Nunes

LF DJ Stewart

C Point Pedro Severino

2 b Hancer Alberto

3 b Rio Ruiz

S.S. Ramon Urias

LHP Keegan Akin

Red Sox lineup

R.F. Alex Verdugo

3 b Raphael Towers

SS Sander Bogarts

D.H. J.D. Martinez

C. Christian Vasquez

CF Jackie Bradley, Jr..

1 b Bobby Dolbeck

L.F. Michael Chavis

2b Jonathan Aras