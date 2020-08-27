Chelsea transfer news, EPL 2020: Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, rumours, Tottenham talks with Wolves more than Matt Doherty

Chelsea has signed just one defender and are near to landing a different, even though Spurs are also on the verge of a deal for a new back.

Brazilian established to be a part of Blues

Chelsea are closing in on a offer for veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, who departs the French giants following prosperous 8 seasons – but getting unsuccessful to gain the Champions League in his remaining match.

Coach Thomas Tuchel remained a large enthusiast of the participant and experienced wanted the 35-calendar year old centre back again to continue to be in Paris, but PSG director Leonardo reportedly did not share his enthusiasm.

In accordance to Sky Sporting activities, Silva agreed conditions with Chelsea in the previous 48 hours – and as a free of charge agent, Silva will charge the Blues no transfer price.

Silva is set for a health care in Madrid just before he will fly to England and isolate for a fortnight before joining the Chelsea squad.

Inspite of his age, Silva was remarkable for PSG all marketing campaign and could keep further than the one time Chelsea has reportedly signed him for.

Silva lately posted on social media: “Today a cycle ends, after eight years with the PSG team I would like to thank my teammates, the whole technological team and administration, the admirers, my family, God and buddies, for all these delighted times we skilled in the metropolis of mild.”

Chilwell indicators for Chelsea

Silva’s arrival comes warm on the heels of Chelsea’s £50 million signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester Town.

Chilwell was announced on Thursday to have signed a five-yr deal, and is set to consider around from Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on the still left-back again place.

23-calendar year-aged Chilwell told Chelsea’s formal web site: “I am delighted to be becoming a member of Chelsea at this incredibly remarkable time for the club.

“I’m on the lookout ahead to being a element of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we obstacle for honours future season.

“I just cannot wait around to get started out and ideally it won’t be long prior to we’re participating in in front of the Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge.”

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have currently signed on at Stamford Bridge, although discussions keep on about Kai Havertz.

Spurs close in on Wolves star

Tottenham are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with Wolves over a move for suitable-back Matt Doherty, in accordance to Sky Sports.

Doherty, a Republic of Ireland international, performed a whopping 50 instances for Wolves previous time – even scoring 7 instances.

That is due to the fact he does not generally stick to his sideline. Much from it! Like a box-to-box central midfielder, he frequently costs into the box and gets on the stop of crosses and by way of balls.

Spurs are open up to features for correct-back again Serge Aurier, with AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco all eager.

With young right back again Kyle Walker-Peters now possessing been marketed to Southampton, Jose Mourinho could clear up his defensive problems down that proper facet by bringing in the amazing Doherty – and raise his attacking selections in a person fell swoop.