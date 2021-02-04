“Minari” was named one of the best foreign language films in the Golden Globes

Seoul, 03 Feb. – Immigrant film “Minari” was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

According to the full list of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards scheduled for February 28 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the semi-autobiographical film by Korean-American director Lee Isaac Sung will compete for the Best Picture Film Cup. A foreign. “Another Round” from Denmark, “La Lorona” from Guatemala, “The Life Ahead” from Italy and “Two of Us” from the United States.

However, she failed to make a choice in other categories such as Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay. South Korean actress Yoon Yoo-jung is considered one of the biggest contenders for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars in the United States.

South Korean director Pong Jun-ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite” won Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes last year.

“Minari” depicts the daily lives of first-generation South Korean immigrants in the eyes of seven-year-old David (Alan Kim) and his parents, Jacob (Steven Yoon) and Monica (Han Yeri). The children’s grandmother (Yoon Yu-jung) faces family life changes after coming to the United States from Korea.

Starting with the jury and audience awards at Sundance last year, the film was a hit for the American Festival Round. He has received nearly 60 awards from film critics and festival circles, including the North Carolina Film Critics Circle and the Florida Film Critics Circle.

In recent months, “Minari” has been at the center of controversy in the United States because the HFPA has classified it as a foreign language film, claiming it deserves the Best Award. Because its dialogues are mainly in Korean.

Many Korean Americans and other Asians in the American entertainment circle have complained about the move, saying that “Minari” is about an American family, created by a director and an American production company.

