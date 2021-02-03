NFL: Important first for African-American women

The Washington Football Club on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Jennifer King as assistant, making her the first African-American woman to step down as an assistant in NFL history.

King assisted on the running backs of the team overseen by Randy Jordan in 2020. She is the second woman to receive assistant training after Lori Locust of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It simply came to our notice then. He came to Washington for the opportunity to train and learn from our staff, pilot Ron Rivera commented in a statement. Coach King had the opportunity to learn the reality of an coach in this league and spent many hours preparing for the office. She has proven that she has all the qualities needed for this full-time job. He is a great man who works hard and communicates well. ”

Last year, US Capital Creation generated a total of 1,697 yards and 423 carriages of 20 touchdowns on its running back. Thanks to King for his contribution, J.D. The Mexican received a total of 80 receptions, the second highest total in a club carrier’s career.

Previously, King had internships with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019, which helped them improve the attacking quality of the game.