Home World Mario Draghi was asked to form a government in Italy

Mario Draghi was asked to form a government in Italy

Feb 03, 2021 0 Comments
Mario Draghi was asked to form a government in Italy

In Italy, the government of Giuseppe Conte collapsed in January, and coalition parties differ mainly on how to use resources from the EU recovery fund. Later, the new faction needed a trusted expert to lead the government, and the possibility of early elections was ruled out due to the epidemic situation. In recent days, Mario Draghi may have been the head of government, and on Wednesday he was officially invited by the president to form the government.

Of course, the new government needs to get a parliamentary majority in the fragmented legislature. Despite President Matterella’s call for unity, so far only the centrist parties have confirmed their support for Drake. To be elected prime minister, the former president of the ECP will also need the support of the Five Star Movement or the Nationalist League. Previously, both parties refused to allow economists or technicians to lead the new government.

If the former central bank governor does not mobilize enough support, early elections in the country are likely to come, which could be the worst situation due to the epidemic or a quick decision on the use of the EU. Redemption Fund.

Cover image: Getty Images

READ  Commission to Inquire into Mental Health of the President, Democrats, Nancy Pelosi

You May Also Like

Egyptian Golden Tongue Mummy - Latest News

Egyptian Golden Tongue Mummy – Latest News

Democracy, Republican agreement to share power in the US Senate

Democracy, Republican agreement to share power in the US Senate

A week after the sabotage of the power connection, Maiduguri is still in the dark

In the middle of an online class, a Burmese sports teacher did not realize the conspiracy going on behind his back

In the middle of an online class, a Burmese sports teacher did not realize the conspiracy going on behind his back

Biden threatens to impose sanctions on Myanmar

Biden threatens to impose sanctions on Myanmar

A radical Orthodox man at the border pleads: "If I do not give birth - it is death to my wife"

A radical Orthodox man at the border pleads: “If I do not give birth – it is death to my wife”

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *