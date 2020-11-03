Home World US election 2020 live: US votes for next president Joe Biden or Donald Trump

US election 2020 live: US votes for next president Joe Biden or Donald Trump

Nov 03, 2020 0 Comments
US election 2020 live: US votes for next president Joe Biden or Donald Trump

BJoe Wallen said that perhaps the most enthusiastic well-wishers for Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris can be found in Tulasendrapuram, a small Indian village about 8,000 miles from the White House, where Ms Harris’ grandmother was born.

During her election campaign, Ms Harris often spoke fondly of her Indian roots, drawing inspiration and fighting from her civil servant grandfather who opposed British colonial rule.

Ms. Harris’ mother, Shymala, emigrated from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to the United States in the 1950s to pursue a master’s degree in nutrition and endocrinology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Residents of Tulasendrapuram have been enthusiastically watching his rise through American politics, and hope that Tuesday’s prayers will be enough to ensure victory for Ms Harris and the Democrats.

During the ceremony, milk was poured on Dharma Shasta Ayyanar for good luck to the Hindu deity of his grandfather’s family.

“If he wins, it will be great. It will definitely put India on a pedestal, which will show a woman of Indian descent achieving great things,” said V. Sivakumar, a village priest. Financial Times. To the residents of Tulasendrapuram, Ms. Harris’ story refers to the possibility of a hard-working woman of Indian descent, and a large poster of her now proudly stands outside the village entrance. “She’s the daughter of the village soil,” Lalita, a housewife from the village, told the New York Times. “The level she has reached is incredible.”

READ  CBO: a lost decade is looming for the US economy

You May Also Like

Your Basic Guide to the US Election: When Is It? Who will win? What happens next?

Your Basic Guide to the US Election: When Is It? Who will win? What happens next?

When are the US election results and exit polls, and when will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential race?

When are the US election results and exit polls, and when will we know the winner of the 2020 presidential race?

What time do polls open, how does voting work, and what happens after November 3?

When do polls open and close, and when will the exit poll results be released?

Latest news from around the world

Corona Virus Update: Latest World News

What time do polls open, how does voting work, and what happens after November 3?

What time do polls open, how does voting work, and what happens after November 3?

Senate GOP regulation at risk

Senate GOP regulation at risk

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *