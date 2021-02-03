In the middle of an online class, a Burmese sports teacher did not realize the conspiracy going on behind his back

On Monday, A conspiracy took place in Burma, During which Burmese government leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested. If the information quickly went around the world, a Burmese citizen who was at the forefront of this uprising would not notice anything. As a sports teacher, he taught an online lesson on one of the broadest and most popular trails in the country’s capital, Naypyidaw. This road with 20 lanes is very narrow, which is why a young girl named King Hin Wai has been doing her sports sessions there for eleven months.

But on Monday, the place, which was usually almost deserted, was visible in the background of a particular scene, the King Hin Wai video. In the pictures of the game session, we see a group of pick-ups with colorful windows approaching the checkpoint, which provides access to government buildings. The young woman, not realizing what was going on behind her back, continued her movements in rhythm as if nothing had happened.

The scene seems unreal, but it is not. “Passing the official convoy through Naibidov was not unusual, I thought it was normal, so I continued,” the sports editor responded on Facebook, posting videos shot at the same location during other sessions.