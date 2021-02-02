Dustin Diamond’s death: “Save by the Bell” cast pays homage to him

Dustin Diamond’s death moved his former allies deeply into the “Save by the Bell” series, and he never failed to pay tribute to him on social media.

The translator of the famous sitcom “Samuel” Screech “Powers passed away on Monday, February 1 at the age of 44 in a hospital in Florida. In mid-January he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. According to the American site TMZ, His companion, who was by his side at the time of his death, assures us that he did not suffer. The sad news confirmed by his agent.

“We are very sorry to confirm that Dustin Diamond passed away on Monday 1st February 2021 following a cancer. Three weeks ago he was diagnosed with this malignant and persistent malignant tumor. During this period, it spread mercilessly and rapidly through his body. His only grace is his speed. Dustin did not suffer. He does not have to lie down in pain. We are grateful for this, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general. People.

In the evening, his ex-partners on screen expressed their passion on social media, starting with Mario Lopez and ending with A.C. “Dustin, we will miss you.” Life is so fragile, it should not be taken lightly. I will continue to pray for your family … ”he posted on his Instagram account.

It was on Twitter that Mark-Paul Gossler paid tribute to Dustin Diamond. Dustin, the true genius of comedy, is deeply saddened by the death of Diamond. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. When I remember the time we spent together, I miss those pure and brilliant sparks that only he could create. A bag in your face my friend ”, we read.

True comedy genius Dustin Diamond is deeply saddened by the passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. When we look back on the time we worked together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he could produce. A bag in your face, my mate. – Mark-Paul Kossler (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Tiffany Thessalonians and Elizabeth Berkeley took to Instagram to express their grief over the news. Translator Kelly Kapowski wrote, “I’m very sad to learn of the death of my former co – star Dustin Diamond. Life is so fragile that we should never ignore it. Bon Went Dustin.”

“I’m thankful that I was able to create with Dustin when our dreams began to come true. These fond memories and the laughter we shared will always be dear to my heart. Be calm,” the actor who played Jesse Spencer replied.

See also