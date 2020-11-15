Queens inspires Royal Marines after the disappointment of leaving Prince Harry’s role | Royal | News

Major Tom White will begin this role – one of the most important in the royal family – next month. A Royal Marines source said it was a “glorious moment” and “deeply important” after the “great disappointment” of the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex, who left his post in March when he and 39-year-old Megan Markle stepped down from state duties for a new mission. Life in the United States.

The source told the Sunday Times: “Tom is a superstar, and this is Her Majesty’s most significant appointment. “We were delighted when Harry was appointed Captain General. “His departure was a huge disappointment. “The Royal Marines feel they have been handed over from the post to the post, but this is a proud moment.”

Prince Philip, 99, who was Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years before handing over the role to his grandson in 2017, is said to support the appointment. Harry was forced to relinquish his military post when he, too, resigned as a working royal in a mission known as the Duchess of Mexico, Sussex – to be reviewed by the Queen a year later. But it is thought that the general role of captain will be handed over to Princess Anne. Harry and Megan announced bombing plans to step down as senior royals in January.