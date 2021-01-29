Endzone, L Equip’s US Football Podcast: The French are still in the NFL

Richard Dortitz, Tax receiver Among the New England patriots of the early 90s, he was the only Frenchman in NFL history. Others tried later, and some came close to getting there. Unfortunately, this was limited to pre-season matches, but no one was disappointed: they are trying more and more adventure, a testament to an openness to the international NFL, but especially a certain talent. What are the different possibilities for young French people? How is their life on the other side of the Atlantic?