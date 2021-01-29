Cup of America. American Magic is preparing for the Prada Cup semi-final against Luna Rosa this weekend

Families were in T-shirts with painted flags and slogans celebrating their departure from the construction site. Patriot, Wednesday morning in Auckland, before leaving for a long day of training. The American boat was brand new except for a new name Patriot 2.0 Ten days before its mini-trance and race, a gap hole was opened following its capsize: a big “thank you” above the rival teams who helped with the recovery and reconstruction of a sticker in the form of a double adhesive plaster showing its three flags.

2021 January 17, Auckland (New Zealand) Prada Cup Day 3. | Gilles Martin-Rocket

The truth is, for these ultra-complex boats, which are AC 75 sheets, one thing is for sure, the development of the details – especially when all the electronic equipment has been replaced – is another thing as it proved to be the many chaotic cycles of this first American boat. Find out if the New York Boat Club representative will be the best on his face Red moon Trained throughout the immobile period – no doubt advanced Patriot Not a question. The Commodore of the New York Yacht Club is required to be the first to win four regatta in the semi – finals of the Prada Cup (hence a maximum of seven races) starting this weekend under the penalty of “no more racing” (or no longer racing), or to send home failed candidates to defend the trophy in the United States. Phrase used throughout history. For now, reaching the final of the Prada Cup against the winner of the Round Robins is only a question, Aeneas Team UK. The weather forecast forecasts light winds for the first three days of the race, i.e. favorable conditions for the Italian delegate, with the program forecasting two races a day. By the way, this time, the New Zealanders are traveling all day to test a new pair of foils, which will make the rivals look like a hard-cut plow. Undoubtedly exaggerated, but with the Kiwis, innovations rarely miss the point …

NYYC American Magic restarts its patriotic boat ahead of the Prada Cup semi-finals to be held in Auckland (New Zealand) on January 26, 2021. | Gilles Martin-Rocket