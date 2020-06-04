The team of ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic goes to Carole Baskin to get his zoo

Will Smith by June 4, 2020 Entertainment

This month, a judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in his lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, the company Joe Exotic once owned, giving him control of G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma.

Then his team spoke for him from Twitter.

“While we again recognize that it is truly time to pray for justice for the George Floyd family and for an end to systemic racism in the United States, we must turn to Carol [sic] Baskin’s betrayal before it goes unchecked, “read a tweet from an account managed by the Maldonado-Passage management team.

His team released a longer statement on the “Help Free Joe” website, in which the “Joe Exotic Team” said it “prays for justice for George Floyd’s family, as well as an end to systemic racism in the United States.” ”

A few lines later, the statement said Maldonado-Passage’s legal team is filing appeals as its media team seeks public support.

CNN has contacted Maldonado-Passage’s attorney for comment and is waiting for a response.

The court order that gave Baskin control of G.W. The zoo gives him 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, as well as several cabins and vehicles, court records show.

The zoo’s current owner, “Tiger King” support player Jeff Lowe, must vacate the facility within 120 days of the order and also eliminate all animals.

Lowe’s attorney told CNN that the ruling was not unexpected, and Lowe’s currently focused on opening a new “Tiger King” park in the next 120 days.

CNN’s Jennifer Henderson and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
