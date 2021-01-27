US senators sworn in at Trump trial: Politics: World: Lenta.ru

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment The senators swore. The event is broadcast Website Of the Upper House of the US Congress.

It is noteworthy that the indictment in the Senate will begin with an initial session on February 8th. The basis on which the indictment was passed for Trump is “incitement to revolt.”

Former Trump Started Negotiations with prosecutors to develop a defense strategy for the upcoming indictment in the U.S. Senate. However, some law firms are said to be skeptical that they will be paid for the services provided to them, and other lawyers have refused to take up the case because they do not want to be linked to the January 6 capital riot.

In the wake of the recent riots in Washington, D.C., the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on January 14th. The last referendum was the second attempt to remove the politician from office. Became the first U.S. president to be fired for a second time, especially after resigning. Democrats are encouraging the decision to impeach Trump, among other things, once the process is over, he will not run for president.