Bookstore successes for books inspired by the Minecraft universe

In May 2020, Minecraft became the best-selling video game in video game history (200 million copies!). Developed in 2009 by an independent Swedish developer Marcus Pearson or “Notch” before being acquired by Microsoft in 2014, this online game unites a community of over 500 million players worldwide.

The latter are constantly discovering new “scripted maps” (understanding of playgrounds) that are accessible to all and renewing interest in licensing through cubic graphics.

Magic and humor

From the first hour of this virtual Lego with unlimited possibilities, the fan, a young Montpellier, at the age of sixteen, had the intention of filming himself playing: the adventures of his incarnation Frizeel, surrounded by his little fluffy dog, quickly found their audience on YouTube.

Ten years after creating his channel, he has produced more than 3,400 videos and has more than two million subscribers, but also thousands of readers. Because, for the past five years, he has co-authored a whole stardom of novels (620,000 copies), comics (500,000 copies), diaries and guides.

We see his primary twins and their traveling companions, often exploring hostile areas and trying to protect the peaceful villagers from numerous monsters (dragons, skeletons, zombies). To the medieval world of Minecraft, which gradually integrates new features (spaces, weapons, creatures …), Frizeel adds a nice level of magic and a touch of humor, aimed at 9-13 year olds. “It is a gateway for children who do not want to read, and promises to discover the known universe,” notes author Manon Satrio.

In our opinion

Combining fights, inventions of fantasy worlds and celebrating the virtues of courage and friendship, Frizeel and Fluffy’s quests do not deviate from the attacked path of “heroic imagination”, but the style of the novels co-authored with real writers (by Nicola DeCard and Oliver Kay) is as authoritative as the book itself Is far from the subject.

For the bulk of Minecraft’s books, we will cite the series of two Americans, Nick Eliopoulos’ “The Chronicle of the Wooden Sword”, which puts five college students into survival mode in the game, and the author of the Cube Kit, “A Nubin’s Diary”, engages more in the comic vein with his anti – minus The villager who dreams of being a warrior. Pure entertainment, accessible even to beginners.