4 passengers (pictures) paid from 55 million for the first private plane in space | Plus: Technology

It is now official … the first private jet Location, Is calculated for its release because the names of the team members who make it up have already been announced.

Each of them, paid $ 55 million, In order to gain a place in the joint venture SpaceX And this Axom space.

The four lucky ones are as follows …

Commander: Michael Lopez-Alexria

Mission Pilot: Larry Connor

Aviation Specialist: Mark Pathi

Aviation Specialist: Eaton Stebe

In the first statement he made after the announcement, his former astronaut NASA And current vice president Axoim Location, he said: “I am so glad I got this opportunity. This is a gift from God and I want to say how much I appreciate it.

According to the plan, the launch is expected to take place in 2022 Cape Canaveral In Florida And required 1-2 Days, until the crew arrives at the International Space Station where they are staying 8 days.

