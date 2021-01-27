Home Technology 4 passengers (pictures) paid from 55 million for the first private plane in space | Plus: Technology

Jan 27, 2021
It is now official … the first private jet Location, Is calculated for its release because the names of the team members who make it up have already been announced.

Each of them, paid $ 55 million, In order to gain a place in the joint venture SpaceX And this Axom space.

The four lucky ones are as follows …

  • Commander: Michael Lopez-Alexria
  • Mission Pilot: Larry Connor
  • Aviation Specialist: Mark Pathi
  • Aviation Specialist: Eaton Stebe

In the first statement he made after the announcement, his former astronaut NASA And current vice president Axoim Location, he said: “I am so glad I got this opportunity. This is a gift from God and I want to say how much I appreciate it.

According to the plan, the launch is expected to take place in 2022 Cape Canaveral In Florida And required 1-2 Days, until the crew arrives at the International Space Station where they are staying 8 days.

