4 passengers (pictures) paid from 55 million for the first private plane in space | Plus: Technology

It is now official … the first private jet Location, Is calculated for its release because the names of the team members who make it up have already been announced.
Each of them, paid $ 55 million, In order to gain a place in the joint venture SpaceX And this Axom space.
The four lucky ones are as follows …
- Commander: Michael Lopez-Alexria
- Mission Pilot: Larry Connor
- Aviation Specialist: Mark Pathi
- Aviation Specialist: Eaton Stebe
The first private ISS group in human history has gathered.
In the first statement he made after the announcement, his former astronaut NASA And current vice president Axoim Location, he said: “I am so glad I got this opportunity. This is a gift from God and I want to say how much I appreciate it.
According to the plan, the launch is expected to take place in 2022 Cape Canaveral In Florida And required 1-2 Days, until the crew arrives at the International Space Station where they are staying 8 days.