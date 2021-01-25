Home World Yusa, Clinton, Bush and Obama in a video: “Biden cheers you on”

Jan 25, 2021
Yusa, Clinton, Bush and Obama in a video: "Biden cheers you on"

“The three of us are here to cheer your success. Citizens, we will always be there to help you move our country forward.” In the video, Barack Obama, along with two other former presidents, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, underlined the importance of a “peaceful transition of powers” in democracy at the Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater. American. In VideoThe three former presidents, released last night, did not fail to point out the country’s extreme divisions and polarization, and Donald Trump did not finally accept defeat, reducing the succession gap of his successor after his supporters attacked Congress. Jan. 6. In their inaugural address, they explained that Biden wanted to give a message in support of the call for unity, instead.

“The fact that the three of us are talking about a peaceful transfer of power here shows the institutional integrity of our country,” said Bush, the group’s only Republican, who left the White House in 2009 after Clinton in 2001. Obama. “We do not live in normal times – Clinton said – we are trying to get back to normal, we are facing these challenges that are completely extraordinary, we are doing our best: still try to be the right union.”

