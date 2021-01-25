Home Economy How Berlin changed to industrial policy

How Berlin changed to industrial policy

Jan 25, 2021 0 Comments
How Berlin changed to industrial policy
Written by Cecil Bootlet

Released this evening at 6:00 p.m.

Reserved for our subscribers

EncryptionThe health crisis pushed Germany into a camp of intermediaries in economic, industrial and European affairs by 2020. A profound paradigm shift in the land of regulatory liberalism.

With the election of centrist Armin Laschett on Saturday, January 16, as leader of the first German party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Conservatives have set an important milestone in the post-Merkel economic program. If they had chosen its rival Friedrich Mers close to business circles and favored a more liberal approach to economic problems, they would have implicitly questioned the major changes made by Germany in 2020.

Thanks to the unique combination of historical factors – the Covit-19 epidemic, the end of the long decree of the German president of the European Union (EU), Angela Merkel, low interest rates – Berlin has ended a long debate. Time. Everything is connected with a clear observation: Germany is aware of the erosion of its classic industrial and business model and its weakness with the United States and China. So, how do you avoid diving into the background of dual challenge, digital and climate? This leads to a semi-philosophical question about the role of the state in a country designed from the post-war period, where the state regulates but interferes as much as possible in business.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read this too Germany: Angela Merkel’s loyal ally Armin Lacet and CDU continue to make headlines

In 2020, Germany provided many unexpected answers to these questions. The analysis of the country’s weaknesses follows such quick responses and such massive political interventions in the economy. The idea that in a few months, within the most influential economic circles and within the CDU, an “industrial policy” involving strong government intervention is needed to modernize the industrial apparatus. Strengthening Germany and Europe, the only group that is important enough is to establish itself face-to-face in Beijing-Washington.

READ  Two have been arrested and hundreds have been locked up in protest after others warned they would take action

The reverse of the dominant model

This is a reversal of the dominant model in recent years in conservative circles, which has supported state neutrality in the economy, a tight balance of public funds and confidence in the smooth running of free trade. “We can really talk about a paradigm shift,” he said. Jens Sodekam, Professor of International Economics at the University of D டுsseldorf, confirms. “We still cannot rule out the possibility of a return to normalcy after the September general election. But the chances of these changes continuing are strong.”

You have 79.6% to read this article. The rest is for subscribers only.

You May Also Like

L’animateur, figure légendaire de la télévision américaine, s’est éteint à 87 ans. PHOTO AFP

Larry King, American television legend, dies at 87

Restaurant Nonsense | Survive on Putin

Restaurant Nonsense | Survive on Putin

Swiss traders authorized by the United States to sell Venezuelan crude

Swiss traders authorized by the United States to sell Venezuelan crude

Protectionism in the United States worries Franசois Legalt

Protectionism in the United States worries Franசois Legalt

Netflix on the verge of increasing subscriptions in Europe?

Netflix on the verge of increasing subscriptions in Europe?

Google News will release some Android smartphones in April

Google News will release some Android smartphones in April

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *