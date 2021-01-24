Home World I will not be celebrating the Sunday Mass for Sciatica

Jan 24, 2021 0 Comments
Pope Francis will not be able to celebrate Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, January 24, because of the pain caused by “the return of Sciatica.”

In a statement issued on January 23, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See’s press office, said: “As Sciatica returns, the celebration will not take place tomorrow morning at the altar of the head of the Vatican Basilica. By the Holy Father, but by His Holiness Bishop Rhino Piccella ”.

“The meeting with the diplomatic corps is being postponed to Monday, January 25,” Bruni said.

Vespers ‘recitation at the end of Pope Francis’ prayer week for Christian Unity, scheduled for January 25, will be “led by his esteemed Cardinal Kurt Koch,” Brunei added.

“Pope Francis will continue to direct Angels in the library of the Apostolic Palace tomorrow at 12:00 as planned,” he said.

The recent pains caused by sciatica could not lead to the celebrations planned for the Holy Father on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

According to Medline Plus, Information service of the National Library of Medicine of the United States, “Sciatica is a symptom of a problem with the sciatic nerve, the longest nerve in the body.”

“This nerve controls the muscles in the back of the knee and lower leg and provides sensations in the back of the thigh, one part of the leg and the same part of the foot,” he explains.

“When you have sciatica, you feel pain, weakness, numbness or tingling. It can extend from the lower back to the legs, calves, feet and toes. It usually affects only one side of the body, ”Medline Plus added.

