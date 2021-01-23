CFL: Alloutes signs two quarterbacks and four receivers

Friday, January 22, 2021. 1:57 pm

Montreal Alutes announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement with US quarterbacks Philip Nelson and Brock Rutter. U.S. The group also signed with receivers Nelson Spruce, Eli Rogers, Jordan Lasley and Reggie White Jr.

Nelson (6’3 ”, 221 pounds) participated in the Winnipeg Blue Bomber Camp in 2018, in addition to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Mini-Camp a year ago. The quarterback also wore the colors of the Dallas Renegades and the San Diego Navy in the American Football Confederation (AAF).

The 27-year-old spent his first two college seasons with the University of Minneapolis Golden Coppers. Quarterback completed 169 of his 338 passes for gains of 2,179 yards and 17 touchdowns. Two years later, Wisconsin native Madison collected 2,621 yards and landed 16 Touch Down passes, completing 237 of his 349 attempted passes with the University of East Carolina Pirates.

Rutter (6’2 ”, 204 pounds) was the 2016-19 quarterback starter with the North Central University Cardinals for all of their 51 games. In his final season, he completed 309 (71%) of his 435 passes in 4 games for 4,591 yards and 56 touchdowns, republishing his school record book. In his career, he has amassed 14,265 passing yards and 135 touchdowns. Still, the 23-year-old quarterback has collected at least 200 passing yards in 44 games.

He was voted in the All-CCIW First Team and the CCIW Art Keller for this year’s attacking player. The winner of the Cochlear Trophy in the third division is in Napier, Illinois. In 2019, he allowed two straight six-touch down games and a 522-yard passing game, which set a new identity for his college. He then spent time at the San Francisco 49ers organization.

Following college life with the University of Colorado Buffalo, Spruce (6’1 ”, 205 pounds) earned a spot with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. Westlake Village, California., Set up 41 companies in athletic school history and two Pack-12 conference records and was the best catcher in school history. He was named Conference All-Star in his final season. After his contract with the Rams, he signed contracts with the Chicago Pierce, Kansas City Mayors and Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old broad receiver continued his career with the 2018 AAF San Diego Fleet and XFL Los Angeles Wild Gates, with whom he caught 20 passes in three encounters for a profit of 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Rogers (5’10 ”, 186 pounds) spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers following a successful college career with the University Cardinals in Louisville. The 28-year-old broadcaster from Miami, Florida, has played in three seasons and 30 games in Steel City, including 15 starters, 822 yards and 78 passes for four touchdowns. In 2020, he played in five games with the XFL’s Washington DC defenders, recording 164 yards in 14 receptions, making three carries for an additional 25 yards.

Lasley (6’1 ”, 213 pounds) played three seasons with UCLA Pierce, catching 113 assists in 1901 yards and 29 touchdowns in 29 games. The 24-year-old, from Compton, California, was drafted in the fifth round (162nd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens before spending time with the Oakland Riders and Detroit Lions. He was recently a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

White Jr. (6’3 ”, 210 lbs.) Began a contract with the New York Giants in 2019 after playing his college career with the Monmouth Hawks. In the four pre-season games against New York, the 24-year-old Catcher caught eight passes for 115 yards and then spent the season on the Giants’ training team. Randallstown, MD, White Jr., led the Big South Conference in his final college season with 1,133 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His father Reggie played for the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots in the NFL.