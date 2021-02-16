Brief MLP: Russell Martin Celebrates His 38th Birthday | Zeus trades Derek Fisher for the Brewers

Russell Martin celebrates his 38th birthday
Happy Birthday to former Jays, Dodgers, Pirates and Yankees.
Red Sox is interested in Sauce Row
Syme Bloom knows the relief in the rays.
Speaking of Boston, they signed on to the Hirokasu Sawamura relief from Japan.
Glad to have joined Jason Gibbins Braves
The infielder made it known through his Twitter account.
Zeus trades Derek Fisher for the Brewers
A player must then be named and the money goes the opposite way.
Derek Jetter estimates that Marlins Park will be 20% full
It should be noted that health restrictions in Florida are much lower than here.
Rockies C.J.
We are talking about a small league deal for the former Tigers.
The compromise is amazing
Purchased at the Steven Mats exchange, he bundled his bags two weeks later as Andrew Benindendi was involved in the trade.