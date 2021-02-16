Brief MLP: Russell Martin Celebrates His 38th Birthday | Zeus trades Derek Fisher for the Brewers

Russell Martin celebrates his 38th birthday

Happy Birthday to former Jays, Dodgers, Pirates and Yankees.

Red Sox is interested in Sauce Row

Syme Bloom knows the relief in the rays.

The Red Sox were one of only a few teams to see the relief Sauce Row throw a sledgehammer over the weekend. Rowe spent 17-20 rays, so Bloom is accustomed. 3.54 ERA in 151 appearances with tuberculosis. – Chris Cotillo (h Criscotillo) February 15, 2021

Speaking of Boston, they signed on to the Hirokasu Sawamura relief from Japan.

Glad to have joined Jason Gibbins Braves

The infielder made it known through his Twitter account.

Zeus trades Derek Fisher for the Brewers

A player must then be named and the money goes the opposite way.

Derek Jetter estimates that Marlins Park will be 20% full

It should be noted that health restrictions in Florida are much lower than here.

Derek Jetter estimates that Marlins Park has 20 percent capacity to start the season. #Marlins – Jordan McPherson (@ J_McPherson1126) February 15, 2021

Rockies C.J.

We are talking about a small league deal for the former Tigers.

First Baseman / D.H. C.J. Gron signed a small-league contract #Rockies, His fifth team in five years. – Bob Nightingale (@ B Nightingale) February 15, 2021

The compromise is amazing

Purchased at the Steven Mats exchange, he bundled his bags two weeks later as Andrew Benindendi was involved in the trade.