Eagles: Nick Syrian appointed head coach | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Jan 22, 2021 0 Comments
Philadelphia has found its new coach. According to Adam Schifter for ESPN, the lucky winner is called Nick Syrianni. At age 39, he will have his first experience as head coach.

First on the Kansas City staff from 2009 to 2012, he joined Chargers in San Diego and later in Los Angeles, specifically coaching quarterbacks and then recipients from 2013 to 2017. For three years, he worked to brighten up the Golds’ attack, and he took charge as the attack coordinator. Under his leadership, the Indianapolis offensive was a mixed success, but it was enough to convince the Eagles leadership.

Forgetting Doug Peterson is a tough task for him and he will be the first coach to lead the franchise to the title. His first goal is to pick the leader of his attack, which revives between a promising Jalan Hurts and Carson Vents.

