Chiefs-Bills, Champion in Danger?

Logic is respected and these are the two best results of the AFC that will meet in the final of the conference: the Chiefs (14v – 2d) and the Bills (13v – 3d) are getting ready to compete for the next one place. In a fight with the Super Bowl (00:40 – BEIN SPORTS 3) on Sunday to Monday night, there is a danger that we will see more often in the years to come. So, will KC stay in the race for the doubles or will the buffalo approach the first title in its history?

Fight: Patrick Mahoms / Josh Allen

Kansas City has been holding its breath all the time since Patrick Mahoms suffered a concussion in Cleveland. Without its superstar, winning the Super Bowl would seem like climbing a mountain. With him, however, the chiefs will certainly act as favorites. First, with his fire attack, no defense can stop the training of Andy Reid and his star quarterback. In the regular season, the Chiefs were the team with the most yards in the air (5005) and it seemed that Patrick Mahomes could win a second MVP trophy … until the end of Aaron Rodges’ canonical season. Subject to the league’s concussion protocol, Kansas City’s brilliant QB has participated in the final stages of its creation and is waiting for the NFL’s green light to play on Sunday.

According to Josh Allen, the final match of this conference will be big first. Pills Jug confirmed his interesting campaign in the playoffs. With more thought in his choices, the 24-year-old quarterback, three years after his draft, became one of the top five in his post and received the support of Stephen Dix. Regular seasonal measurement. Defeated by the Chiefs in Week 6 (17-26), Josh Allen did not support the comparison against his rival in October. He will get a second chance on Sunday to steal attention from him.

Level to remember: 3

For the third year in a row, Kansas City has qualified for the AFC Finals.

Question: Can there be a Direc Hill-Travis Kells duo on the bills?

To be a champion, the buffalo is going to ask if they have the right to a trip to Tampa Bay on February 7th. After stopping the ground game of the Colts and especially the Ravens, the Bills have a different challenge: to slow down the passing game of the Chiefs. The Kansas City Aerial Attack League, identified by Tyrik Hill and Travis Kells, is the best in the league, with Hill and Kells having 27 touchdowns this season. Putting maximum pressure on Patrick Mohams is essential in preventing the destruction of both and putting the dominating champions on the path to another Super Bowl appearance.

Key to the game: Kansas City Defensive Big Plays

The proven Missouri franchise for their offensive game also has the potential to explode the other side of the ball as it has been proven throughout the drill. Against Cleveland, for example, the Chiefs were able to pocket the crowd in the fourth quarter. But in the previous game, defender Daniel Sorensen turned the game upside down by getting a touchback following an accident on the helmet with Rochard Higgins. Instead of a penalty, Kansas City stumbled, recovered the ball and put Browns under the snapper.

This action signifies two things: the victory of the champion and the strength of the firsts to resist at important and / or decisive moments. Since nothing will be offered to them on the lawn of Arrowhead Stadium, the bills will definitely have to force a decision and fate on Sunday night.