Astronomers have discovered a “super Earth” as old as the universe

Astronomers have discovered a new super-Earth planet that is almost as old as the universe, but the term “super-earth” refers only to the size of the exoplanet because the new planet has little resemblance to Earth.

The new Super Earth is called the TOI-561b, which is 50% larger than Earth California Riverside News. Although it is larger than Earth, its star orbits the Sun every 365 days, orbiting it for half a day. TOI-561b, all considered very different from Earth, but due to its approximate size it is called Super Earth.

“A planet comparable to the solar system from our Earth – a planet larger than Earth – it is lighter than an ice giant like Neptune and Uranus and may contain a mixture of gas, rock or both.” Super Earth official NASA definition. “It is twice the size of the earth and ten times its mass. Super Earth is about the size of an exoplanet – larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune – but not exactly the same as our original planet. “

Stephen Kane, a riverside astronomer at the University of California, says that when we spend every day on Earth, the TOI-561B orbits its star twice. The reason for this rapid orbit is the heat generated by the density of the orbits around the planet’s stars. The temperature of the TOI-561b is over 2,000 degrees Kelvin, and as it is known on the planet it will definitely be hotter for life. Another reason for the fast orbit is the density of the planets, which is similar to the density of the Earth.

“This is amazing because you expect the density to be high,” Ken said, “the planet is very old.”

The older the planet, the lower the density, because there are no large-scale materials available to thicken the planet as you go. U.C. According to Riverside News, the materials that eventually make up the dense planets are the heavier elements that form as a result of the fusion reaction of younger stars. When they explode, these elements form new stars and planets.

Because TOI-561b was not as dense as expected, astronomers who believed it was as old as the universe at the time found that the heavier components that make up a dense planet could not be so easily detected because it exploded due to fewer stars.

Wesley LeBlanc is a freelance news writer and IGN mentor. You can follow it Twitter e Leplongways.