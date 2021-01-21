Tesla advertised an amazing job

Tesla is looking for specialized customer service representatives to protect CEO Elon Musk from critical giants on social media.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been garnering a lot of attention from the media and social media these days. Not always in a positive sense, many criticize him.

Musk is now receiving a number of complaints that Tesla has decided to hire workers To protect Administrator from the Giants. They need to identify uncomfortable situations on social media and respond to them with critical thinking. This is a very unusual twist even in the field of technology.

Such work is otherwise full-time and, according to Tesla’s official website, it can be done remotely. Such customer serviceEnergy customer support specialistWill be used as.

Prospective employees don’t have many requirements anyway: Be a team player and have a year of experience in the call center. However, they consider the professional approach important, as Musk will receive a lot of reviews on every site.

Update: This news was brought down by many credible business sources Inside a business. As soon as it began to spread that Tesla was looking for someone to handle the tense situations and criticisms affecting Musk, Tesla would do something for 24 hours. Removed The key phrase from the ad text is as follows:

“The role of an expert is to resolve or increase complaints through appropriate channels and to address social media expansions that direct the CEO to critical thinking.”