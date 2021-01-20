Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra “Without Veil”: Here it is in the first tear

YouTube channel PBKreviews Act again with a new tear dedicated to the family Galaxy S21; After showing us every secret Of Basic model, The method of discovering secrets today of Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As usual, PBKreviews videos are very detailed and highlight the key features of the smartphone unlocking phase. This is even more interesting information in this regard, as it allows us to understand what the differences are between the top and bottom variants of the S21 series, as these smartphones are not only in the technical datasheet, but also due to the build quality that characterizes them.

The plastic back of the S21, in fact, leads to a Very traditional glass panel, It turns out Slightly harder to remove. Opening the smartphone also shows why the rear camera module – covered with metal plate – was not made into a piece with an aluminum edge. In doing so, in fact, it would have been necessary to change the shape of the glass panel (and make it more brittle) and move the camera housing to slide the module under the metal body: in short, this would significantly complicate any interference Easy to fix smartphone.