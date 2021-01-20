7 amazing discoveries from Curiosity, NASA rover exploring the red planet for 3,000 days – BBC News

Combining an extraordinary landscape from another world together, pixel by pixel.

This breathtaking wide view has the highest resolution –1.8 billion pixels– On the surface of Mars, at the end of 2019, not taken from the Doridon Valley.

We do not always have the opportunity to produce these panoramas, as they require numerous photographs (this mosaic contains more than 1,000 telephotographs) in several working days.

We were studying clay-filled rocks in the Doridon Valley, which we named the most important part of the ancient sediments in Scotland.

The robot geologist is engaged in astronomy. (“Earth” means earth).

At sun 2784, Curiosity paused to take a family portrait of Earth and its planetary neighbors.

In the foreground is the shadow of a valley on Mars; In the sky you can see both Venus and Earth (“Earth” in the photo) appearing as stars in the dusty twilight sky.

New sediments are often found when you climb Sharp Mountain.

In the summer of 2020, the Curiosity Scientific Team began driving the rover to newer and higher elevations of Mount Sharp, where it would explore rocks rich in sulfate ores.

Sharp Mount is formed by sedimentary layers of water and air. The rocks are new as you climb.

Sulfate ores may have formed in this region when Mars shifted from humid conditions – optimal for clay formation – to more arid conditions that could leave salts such as sulfate.

Like many great landscapes, this panorama of the foothills of Greenheak is made up of many unique images.

In Sun 2696, Curiosity completed the steep path of its mission, as it climbed to the sandy side of the foothills of Greenheak, a wide flat surface covered in sedimentary rock.

The study took these images on Sun 2729 when it passed through layers of sedimentary rocks and returned to the Lower Doridon Valley.

Below the surface, the red planet is actually many colors.

We all know that Mars is a red planet and we see this in the night sky. However, with a little bit of drilling inside, Mars will be very different.

We have drilled 29 times successfully so far and the sediments reveal one Color range, From reddish red to grayish blue, represents minerals and liquids associated with ancient rocks.

Such drilling allows cosmic radiation to pass through highly exposed corrosive surfaces.

The Mars Renaissance Orbiter detects Curiosity at an altitude of 266 km.

Interested in solitude in Glasgow. Here we take a photo of the Curiosity rover with the Harris high-resolution camera aboard the Mars Renaissance Orbiter.

Each pixel represents about 25 centimeters, so we can better detect the vehicle in the center of the display field.

We ended up drilling in a place called Glasgow. The activities of the vehicle were carried out more and more as he was imprisoned from the plague Employees working from home.

But after eight Earth years – more than three Mars years – and 29 holes drilled, we are still working well.

The Hiris film covers an area known as the Greenheak Mountain foothills, part of the Sharp Mountain slopes where we will drive slowly over the next three years of extended work.

It is only in the next phase of this journey, with so many sulfate minerals, that we hope to discover a different environment than what we saw earlier in the journey.

In today’s rainless climate, dust is accumulating on the surface of Mars. The air generated by the sun’s rays, which heat the ground, produces large air pressures called vortices.

These are often invisible, but when a strong vortex passes over a dusty surface the particles it lifts reveal its shape.

This animation was made from photos taken more than four minutes into the sun 2847, capturing a hurricane one and a half to one kilometer away from the vehicle.

Whirlpool is about five meters wide and at least 50 meters high.

Holes were drilled in memory of 19th century archaeologist Mary Annning.

Curiosity Sun took its most recent “selfie” in 2922, celebrating the successful drilling of three holes in the rock rock in front.

The first two holes were named in memory of the 19th-century explorer Mary Annning, whose discoveries on the cliffs of southwestern England contributed to the understanding of prehistoric marine life on Earth.

From these two pores the material was used in two “wet chemistry” experiments in which it mixed with liquid chemicals to extract organic molecules that could be preserved in rock.

The rocks in this place were formed by sediments washed away by ancient streams and lakes. Curiosity claims that ancient Mars could have survived the humid environment and the presence of organic molecules in the various rocks it studied, and that it was capable of sustaining life if it ever did.

A third hole was drilled to read the visible dark knots in the corner of the stem block.

A Tuesday or sun lasts 24 hours and 39 minutes. The 3,000 suns of the Curiosity Mission will be completed this January 12th. The robot landed on the planet on August 6, 2012.

