This Thursday, January 7th, is the Michael TV show for 2021

Crystal Trap: An Adventure Movie to Watch on the M6!

Do not miss the adventure movie Crystal Trap, Tonight at 9:05 pm on M6. A quick summary of this project is here. John McLane, a police officer in New York, joins his wife in the building where he works in Los Angeles. As soon as he arrived, he saw a dozen people entering the building to steal a secure contents. John takes it upon himself to neutralize the attackers and free the hostages … This film is forbidden to American and children under 10 years of age. It was made in 1988.

On the canal + side

13m39: Selby

The Picture Selfie Broadcast at 13:39 on Canal +. In order to know what Selfie You book, read on. The Internet and social networks are becoming more and more essential in our lives. A family tries to sustain its life, thus earning a living thanks to the web. Unfortunately, despite their efforts (such as talking about food or their children’s problems), their videos did not impress anyone … It was only in 2019 that Tristan Arroyo, Thomas Bitcoin and Mark Fidou C made this joke 1h44, Manu Payat, Blanch Cardin and Elsa With Zilperstein.

Lion (3:23 pm)

Comedy The lion Then available at 3:23 p.m. Here are a few words waiting for you. Dr. Romain works at a psychiatric hospital. He meets Leo Milan, a patient who claims to be a secret agent. Romain takes him for a legend, but a few defensive movements convince him. He agrees to release it if Leo helps him find his fiance … When it is made, you will meet Ludovic Golpo-Justin, along with Danny Boone, Philippe Caderine and Anne Serra, who will lead the bill. As for the remake of this comedy, it is available until June 28, 2021.

As for the other channels of the Michael Bouquet …

Pride & prejudice In Art

Don’t miss the comedy Pride & Prejudice this afternoon, at 1:35 p.m. 2h10 period, Pride & prejudice The 2005 comedy film, directed by Joe Wright, starred Keira Knightley, Talula Riley and Rosamond Pike in the lead roles. Pride & prejudice Waiting for you!

Cine + Club: John F. My life with Donovan

A few hours later, at 8:50 pm, check out the Cine + Club Picture John F. My life with Donovan. John F. My life with Donovan Lasts up to 1h59, where is the title of Kid Harrington, Natalie Portman and Jacob Tremble. The film was produced in 2018 by Xavier Dolan. Since this film will be available on restart (until January 13, 2021) you have the opportunity to rediscover or watch this film.

X-Men: DF1 Series Films Meet

Otherwise, go to the TF1 Séries pictures on the front Picture X-Men 9:00 p.m. Victims of genetic mutations, humans with extraordinary powers have appeared on earth. Rejected by society they are forced to live in secrecy. Professor Xavier, who created a special school to welcome clumsy children, relies on generosity and tolerance …