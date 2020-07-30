‘Tiger King’ Zookeeper Erik Cowie Receives New Tooth

Special

Erik Cowie, a person of the ”Tiger King’ stars who you saw caring for the zoo’s animals, has a pleasant new set of chompers — a present from the man in charge, Jeff Lowe.

Resources near to the GW Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma tell TMZ … while Erik interacts with the public every day — top excursions and answering inquiries about all the animals — he has a tricky time connecting with men and women, for the reason that he’s constantly been self-acutely aware about his smile and felt negative about his tooth.

We are advised Jeff and his wife Lauren needed to do one thing wonderful for Erik — who’s still the head zookeeper like he was for Joe Exotic — for all the really hard function he does at the park.

So, our resources say Jeff shocked Erik and flew him down to Florida, in which he’d arranged for him to get everlasting enamel implants put in at Finished In A single … which does the occupation in 48 hours.

We’re informed the dental heart got his mouth all set up, and even made the decision the technique was on the residence. As you can see, Erik’s one satisfied buyer.

As you may possibly recall … Cowie was a sympathetic character in the ‘Tiger King’ docuseries, as he seemed tremendously impacted by Joe’s alleged mistreatment of animals. He afterwards testified at his demo that Joe killed older tigers to make place for new animals, and expressed guilt he couldn’t do anything at all to end it.

Erik’s also on record stating he isn’t going to believe that Joe must get out of prison.