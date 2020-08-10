Rachael Ray and family risk-free after home fireplace

Ray, her spouse John Cusimano and their doggy ended up property at the property in Lake Luzerne on Sunday when the fireplace broke out.
“Absolutely everyone was in a position to get out securely,” Brian LaFleure, director of emergency products and services and hearth coordinator for the county, told CNN.
“There ended up no injuries, which was good,” he claimed. “Proper now, we’re in the process of determining what the induce might be. It’s absolutely nothing suspicious, but we are looking to figure out what the induce was.”
The fireplace generally destroyed the main household on the home.
Ray’s rep also supplied a statement to CNN.
“Rachael, her partner John and their pet Bella are safe and sound,” the assertion study. “Their house was unfortunately damaged and we are in the approach of accessing to what extent. I am satisfied to provide updates as I know.”
Ray has been filming her daytime converse present “The Rachael Ray Demonstrate” from her dwelling considering the fact that the pandemic shut down studios.
On Monday she tweeted, “Thank you to our area initially responders for staying kind and gracious and saving what they could of our property.”
“Grateful that my mom, my partner, my dog… we’re all ok,” Ray wrote. “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we have dropped.”
“I *did* get rid of my phone (publishing by way of a group member) Thank you for all the perfectly wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and phone calls at the moment…!,” she added.