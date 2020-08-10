Rachael Ray and family risk-free after home fireplace

Ray, her spouse John Cusimano and their doggy ended up property at the property in Lake Luzerne on Sunday when the fireplace broke out.

“Absolutely everyone was in a position to get out securely,” Brian LaFleure, director of emergency products and services and hearth coordinator for the county, told CNN.

“There ended up no injuries, which was good,” he claimed. “Proper now, we’re in the process of determining what the induce might be. It’s absolutely nothing suspicious, but we are looking to figure out what the induce was.”

The fireplace generally destroyed the main household on the home.