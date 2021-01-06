Home Economy U.S. intelligence points to Moscow

U.S. intelligence points to Moscow

Jan 06, 2021
The FBI and the NSA are particularly at odds with Donald Trump, who has accused China of being at the beginning of the intrusion into the software of the US government and thousands of private companies.

Russia “Probably” U.S. intelligence services closed on Tuesday, January 5, in the wake of the massive cyberbullying detected in the United States in December. The US agency responsible for the FBI (Federal Police), the Directorate of Internal Intelligence, the NSA military agency and cybersecurity and infrastructure security (CISA), thus accusing Donald Trump of being China in the software of the US government and thousands of private companies Behind this intrusion.

In the trial a “The enemy, probably of Russian descent, infiltrates most of the recently discovered government and non-government computer networks.”, Refer to the four intelligence services in a joint statement. “At this point, we think it’s a spy operation.” They are not trying to sabotage the infrastructure, they add. “We are taking all necessary steps to assess the scale of this process and respond to it.”

The attack began in March, when hackers used an update to monitor software developed by Texas company Solar Winds, which is used by tens of thousands of businesses and governments around the world. This continued for several months before being discovered in December by FireE, a computer security team affected by cyber attacks. Solar Winds reports that 18,000 customers, including large corporations and US government agencies, have downloaded software updates that allow hackers to access email exchanges.

Less compromised businesses

But according to intelligence services, “The number of compromised companies is very low” Up to 18,000. “We have identified only ten government agencies” The report further stated that whose systems have been hacked. The intelligence did not specify which agencies were affected, but several ministries, including the State Department, the Department of Foreign Trade, the Treasury or the Department of Homeland Security, had already recorded the infiltration. DHS).

Before Donald Trump became suspicious of Russia’s crime, US diplomat Mike Pompeo pointed the finger at Moscow, but US intelligence has so far avoided naming a culprit. “It is unfortunate that it took this administration (…) more than three weeks to finally issue an ambiguous indictment.”, Democrat Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, commented. “I hope we get something more definite soon.”He said Russia should be warned of these measures “Unacceptable and appropriate response received”.

Jomph manages more than 20 million Apple devices in the company

