COVID-19 at the Double Rivers paper mill: Edmundston resident positive test | COVID-19 in the Atlantic

Brian McCallry, Vice President of Development, Technology and Exports Double Rivers Paper Company, Three employees of the Madavaska paper mill, in an email on Saturday Maine, Recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of these employees reside Maine, Another lives in New Brunswick, Edmonton.

Five employees living in Edmundston are said to be in isolation, the company told us.

U.S. A company official said Saturday that the company-confirmed COVID-19 case was not believed to be related to the explosions reported by New Brunswick Public Health earlier this month.

A spokesman for the New Brunswick government said in an email: Bruce McFarlane, Pointed out that the New Brunswick Public Health Center is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Maine Learn more about this situation.

New Brunswick Public Health says it will take care of any person living in the province that contracts COVID-19, but an investigation into an explosion at a factory in New Brunswick Maine Conducted in the United States.

Northwest New Brunswick in the orange phase

The Edmundston area is the only area in the orange phase of the provincial recovery plan in New Brunswick. Following the recent outbreak of corona virus in the Northwest, there are additional restrictions on the spread of the virus.

According to the provincial government, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 known to public health officials in the Edmundston area on Saturday.

7,681 active cases Maine

In Maine, Director of Public Health, Neerav D. Shaw announced 11 new deaths and 402 new cases of infection with COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

The state, home to about 1.3 million people, had at least 7,681 Covid 19 cases on Saturday.

In New Brunswick, a population of about 780,000, public health officials counted 49 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.