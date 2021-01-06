Star Wars Andor: Diego Luna gives information about this series

In an interview with the American site The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna Disney + spoke about the filming of the new Star Wars series from “Andor”, which will be the precursor to the movie “Rock One”.

Available in 12 chapters, Andor 5 years before the events of the film (which was a precursor to episode IV of the movie Saga started by George Lucas), his character Cassian follows many years of training within the rebellion of Andor. Diego Luna is apparently delighted with the idea of ​​continuing this adventure on the small screen.

“Even if you know how a story ends, it’s very interesting to tell it. The way you approach such a story inevitably takes you into a deeper thought process. I tend to use this word a lot. So, now that you know what talent Gaussian is capable of, we can explore more, which makes me so excited as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore these layers, ”he explains. The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor did not hide his happiness in re-enacting this character which allowed the public to know. “I’m so excited to rediscover this character because I really enjoyed acting with him, and I’m so excited about what the film represents. I think we are making a very long film, ”he continues.

Series Star Wars: Andor Expected at the end of 2021 at Disney +.