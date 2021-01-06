How To Lock Private Chat On WhatsApp? Find out what the secret is

Nowadays we use WhatsApp which is an instant messaging application. WhatsApp is also used to chat with friends, family or girlfriend male friends. In it we also share personal things. There are so many people on WhatsApp that you don’t want to read anyone’s chat. If someone accidentally opens WhatsApp, there is a fear that someone will read your private chat. But, now you do not have to worry, today we tell you a trick so that you can lock a specific chat.

For this you need to download WhatsApp Chat Locker app from Google Play Store. You can lock chats of one or more people by entering your password in this application. Learn how this application works.

How To Lock A Single WhatsApp Chat