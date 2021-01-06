Democrats win, Trump all out | Africa | D.W.

Democratic candidate Rafael Warnock won his seat first. Republican Sen. Kelly Lofler fell by a point.

“What happened is extraordinary”The 51-year-old pastor, who made history as the first black senator elected in South America, is on CNN. Martin Luther King was pastor of the Atlanta church where he served.

John Osof, another Democrat, appeared in second place against Republican Senator David Bertou. He has already claimed his victory in a statement: “Georgia, thank you for trusting me. “, Did he announce? If his victory is confirmed, John Ossoff, 33, will become the youngest Democratic senator since Joe Biden in 1973.

The weight of Kamala Harris

Future Vice President Kamala Harris will have the power to determine the votes in the Senate

Democrats, like Republicans, have 50 seats in the Senate. But as the Constitution provides, future Vice President Kamala Harris will have the power to determine the votes so that the quality of the Democrats can be measured.

If a double victory is guaranteed, the Republicans, after losing the White House, will find the valuable upper chamber escaping from them.

The progress of the Democrats in this large, traditionally conservative southern state is indeed a terrible setback for the Grand Old Party and the Republicans.

Hard work for Pence

Donald Trump’s restraining orders put Mike Pence in a difficult position.

The vice president found himself in Congress under pressure from Donald Trump, who was asked to oppose the certificate of defeat in the November 3 election.

Mike Pence will preside over a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and Senate to formalize the vote of 306 voters in favor of Democrat Joe Biden against 232 against Donald Trump.

But, according to the constitution, each of the 50 states has only its role to “open” the certificates sent to send the ballots of their major electorate. Only elected officials can challenge decisions in certain states.

To gain the right to express their objections, they must be written by at least two elected officials, one from the House and one from the Senate.

Try in vain

Trump supporters are protesting in Washington against the election results

With the House facing a democratic majority and many Republican senators refusing to join the effort to reject the election result, it seems that Donald Trump is no longer up for the challenge.

In all, about 150 Republicans elected to the House and Senate intend to oppose the decision, citing allegations of fraud by Donald Trump after Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election last November. The final attempt to challenge Joe Biden’s victory as Donald Trump wanted.

But these allegations have not been substantiated by evidence and Donald Trump has lost sixty legal appeals since then, including the Supreme Court.