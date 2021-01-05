Yale Shelbia, the most beautiful young Israeli of 2020, has surpassed the best personalities in the entertainment world, thanking him for this achievement on the networks, arguing that he has never been number one.

Yale Shelbia, the youngest woman to be named the Most Beautiful Woman of 2020, is on the DC Candler list, which includes the 100 most beautiful faces of men and women, both known and less well known in the world.

Yale Shelbia is a 19-year-old woman from Israel who has already topped the DC Candler list, surpassing big names in the entertainment world and on the Internet.

With this headline, the young model took to social media and thanked everyone who voted for her, admitting to the Times of Israel that she was not number one at any time, and that was enough for her.

“Thank you ctccandler and I heartily congratulate you to all the voters!” The 19-year-old wrote on his social media.

According to data from the New York Post Portal, the Instagram star took part in various modeling campaigns where she signed with American businessman Kim Kardashian, whose makeup line was called KKW Beauty when she appeared as a model in part.

On the other hand, the portal reports that Shelbia is dating 35-year-old Brandon Gorf and that the grandson of American billionaire Sumner Redstone, who owns the majority of Wycombe CBS, died in Los Angeles last August.

It is noteworthy that Brandon, the son of Sharia Redstone, was deported from Israel for violating the rules isolated by the Korean virus because he paid a secret visit to his girlfriend, who was crowned one of the most beautiful, Yale Shelbia in the world.

Yale Shelbia entered the list in 2018, ranking 3rd, and two years later he was at number one.