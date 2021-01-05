Home Economy Security: After a failure at Photonis, Teletein proposes to buy Flor, the king of heat cameras.

Avec le développement des drones et des missions de sécurité, le marché de la détection et de la vision nocturne est en forte croissance.

On January 4, 2021 5:38 pmUpdated January 4, 2021, 5:51 pm

Opening the back door, the American industrial company Teletein Technologies, an expert in imaging, security electronics and aerospace, has made a big comeback. The group gave up French leader Night Vision Photonis to buy about 500 million euros by the end of 2020, in the face of the French government’s refusal to give up this strategic “nail,” announcing a wedding plan on Monday, January 4, with Flyer Systems, the manufacturer of the world’s leading detection systems, in particular. At the moment, the US security firm is putting $ 8 billion on the table to improve its portfolio of imaging sensor technologies.

TeleTine offers cash and share repurchases to Fleur shareholders, all of which value the Nasdaq-listed company.1 56.14. This represents a 28.1% premium for split shareholders compared to last Thursday’s closing price. Although each of the two groups sells cameras and sensor systems, Deletine CEO Robert Mehrabian says it has a complementary product portfolio with imaging sensors based on different semiconductor technologies. For different wavelengths. Teletein wants to complete the transaction in mid-2021 and says it will have a positive impact on its profits from the first full calendar year after the acquisition.

